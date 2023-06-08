Philippines' Mayon volcano 'quietly erupting'

The Mayon Volcano in Philippines' Albay province is "quietly erupting", authorities said on Thursday.



The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned of a "potential explosive activity within weeks or even days" of the country's most active volcano located on the southernmost tip of Luzon island, raising the alarm over the 2,460-meter volcano to the third level in a five-step warning system, reports Xinhua news agency.



"The overall monitoring parameters indicate that very slow extrusion of shallow degassed magma is ongoing and is incrementally increasing rate, i.e., an effusive magmatic eruption is taking place," the institute said in a bulletin.



"This means that Mayon is exhibiting magmatic eruption of a summit lava dome, with increased chances of lava flows and hazardous pyroclastic density current affecting the upper to middle slopes of the volcano and potential explosive activity within weeks or even days," it said.