Judge orders cops to evict Twitter from US office over unpaid rent

A court in the US has ordered Elon Musk-run Twitter to leave its office building over unpaid rent.



According to a report in Denver Business Journal, a Chicago-based landlord that owns Twitter's office in the city of Boulder, was provided a $968,000 letter of credit back in February 2020.



The money ran out in March and the micro-blogging platform has not paid the rent since, which works out to be around $27,000 per month.



"A judge has ordered the Boulder sheriff to return possession of Twitter's office to the landlord, according to court documents," the report mentioned.



In May, the landlord took Twitter to court, and the judge issued an order that the sheriff should assist in the eviction of Twitter within the next 49 days.



Before mass layoffs, at least 300 employees worked in Twitter's Boulder offices.