World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, 'Access to Justice'

Elder abuse is the mistreatment of an elderly person by a person with whom they have a trusted connection, such as a spouse, family member, friend, or caretaker. Elder abuse includes mistreatment and neglect and can be physical, social, financial, psychological, or sexual. Elder abuse can result in severe bodily harm and long-term psychological effects.
Family members, friends, and caretakers can fail to recognize when they are engaging in elder abuse.
According to the World Health Organization, elder abuse violates human rights and is a substantial contributor to sickness, decreased productivity, social isolation, and hopelessness. (WHO Active Ageing Policy Framework, 2002). As a result, it is a problem that has an influence on both the immediately harmed individual and the larger community.
Like everyone else, older people have the right to live in safety, free from abuse and exploitation. Abuse is any behaviour that violates this privilege.
Both wealthy and developing nations experience the issue of elder abuse, which is often underreported globally. Only a few affluent countries have prevalence rates or estimates, which range from 1% to 10% of the elderly.
It has been demonstrated that both men and women, individuals from various cultural backgrounds, socioeconomic classes, and urban and rural dwellers are all susceptible to elder abuse.
Because of the rapidly aging populations in many nations, it is projected that elder abuse will increase. Elder abuse is a global social issue that impacts the health and human rights of millions of older people worldwide, even though its scope is unclear.