World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, 'Access to Justice'

Elder abuse is the mistreatment of an elderly person by a person with whom they have a trusted connection, such as a spouse, family member, friend, or caretaker. Elder abuse includes mistreatment and neglect and can be physical, social, financial, psychological, or sexual. Elder abuse can result in severe bodily harm and long-term psychological effects.

Family members, friends, and caretakers can fail to recognize when they are engaging in elder abuse.

According to the World Health Organization, elder abuse violates human rights and is a substantial contributor to sickness, decreased productivity, social isolation, and hopelessness. (WHO Active Ageing Policy Framework, 2002). As a result, it is a problem that has an influence on both the immediately harmed individual and the larger community.