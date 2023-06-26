Sitharaman: NASA & ISRO collaborate to establish International Space Station by 2024

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that scientists of US' NASA and ISRO would collaborate to establish an International Space Station in 2024.

During a discussion on critical mineral partnerships here, she revealed the NASA-ISRO plan to set up the international space station.

"NASA will provide advanced training to the ISRO, facilitating a joint effort towards the International Space Station in 2024," she said.

Sitharaman also emphasised the creation of new jobs through semiconductor technology.

"I would like to highlight the semiconductor supply chain. For instance, Micron Technology is expected to invest $800 million towards a $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility in Gujarat. This investment alone will create more than 5,000 new direct jobs and 15,000 indirect jobs at the community level," she stated.

She also announced that India would become a part of alliances related to rare earths and materials, expecting to support over $2 billion in planned investments.