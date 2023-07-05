Alstom India to onboard 58% women engineers under its flagship programme

Alstom India on Tuesday announced to onboard 700 engineers, of which 58 per cent will be women, for its flagship young engineering graduate programme (YEGP) of 2023.

This is the highest ever intake under this initiative in the country, the company said in a statement.

The YEGP has been a key element of Alstom’s India hiring strategy since 2015, aimed at developing young engineers talent for Indian and global business needs.

The 14 days programme focuses on providing an immersive and engaging experience to all the graduates, while helping them get a better understanding of Alstom’s business, operations and functions through close interactions with the leadership team.

The candidates are being onboarded as graduate engineer trainees and post graduate trainees will be enabled through structured induction, technical, functional and on the job training. They will be taking up roles such as application engineers, train control engineer, train design engineer, testing and commissioning engineer etc. and will be working across Alstom’s six manufacturing facilities and four engineering centres catering to domestic and international markets.