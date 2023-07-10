Threads set to cross 100 mn users as Twitter traffic dips

Meta's Twitter rival, Threads, is set to cross 100 million user sign-ups as Twitter is experiencing a decline in traffic.

Meta launched Threads last week for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently the top free app on the App Store.

There are currently over 97 million accounts on the Threads app, based on the number badges that appear on Instagram profiles and indicate when someone joined the new app, reports Search Engine Journal.

At the current rate of user adoption, Threads would soon reach 100 million users.