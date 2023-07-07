Instagram Threads hits 30 mn users, Twitter CEO says ‘we are often imitated’

Alarmed at a steep rise in Instagram Threads’ popularity that reached 30 million users within no time, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Thursday appealed to the Twitter community to stay together.

She said that on Twitter, everyone's voice matters.

“Whether you’re here to watch history unfold, discover real-time information all over the world, share your opinions, or learn about others -- on Twitter you can be real,” Yaccarino posted.

“You built the Twitter community. And that's irreplaceable. This is your public square,” she added.