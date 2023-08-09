WhatsApp for iOS gets message editing support for media with captions

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out message editing support for media with captions on iOS.

"Added message editing support for media with captions," the company mentioned in the official changelog.

The company is also rolling out an updated user interface (UI) with translucent bars as well as new action sheets. The changelog also mentioned that the redesigned sticker tray with improved navigation and a larger set of stickers including more Avatars are still rolling out.

All these features will roll out over the coming weeks, the company said. Last month, the messaging platform WhatsApp had widely rolled out landscape mode support for video calls and silence unknown callers option, on iOS.