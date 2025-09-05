AI can evaluate social situations similar to humans

Artificial intelligence can boost research in neuroscience



The researchers used AI and human participants' evaluations of social situations to model the brain networks of social perception using functional brain imaging in the second phase of the study. Before researchers can look at what happens in the human brain when people watch videos or pictures, the social situations they depict need to be assessed. This is where AI proved to be a useful tool.



“The results were strikingly similar when we mapped the brain networks of social perception based on either ChatGPT or people's social evaluations," says Santavirta.



Researchers say this suggests that AI can be a practical tool for large-scale and laborious neuroscience experiments, where, for example, interpreting video footage during brain imaging would require significant human effort. AI can automate this process, thereby reducing the cost of data processing and significantly speeding up research.



“Collecting human evaluations required the efforts of more than 2,000 participants and a total of more than 10,000 work hours, while ChatGPT produced the same evaluations in just a few hours,” Santavirta summarises.



Practical applications from healthcare to marketing



While the researchers focused on the benefits of AI for brain imaging research, the results suggest that AI could also be used for a wide range of other practical applications.



The automatic evaluation of social situations by AI from video footage could help doctors and nurses, for example, to monitor patients' well-being. Furthermore, AI could evaluate the likely reception of audiovisual marketing by the target audience or predict abnormal situations from security camera videos.

