Apple 'Pro' and 'Air' retail art installations steal show in India amid long queues for iPhone 17

New Delhi, Sep 19: Long queues were seen outside Apple's own retail stores across India on Friday, with the impressive ‘Pro’ and ‘Air’ retail art installations outside Mumbai’s flagship Apple BKC store drawing audience attention as they received the new iPhone 17 series.

The installations and long queue highlighted the excitement for the iPhone 17 series' debut in the country.

Apple CEO Tim Cook posted an image of the BKC store on X, showcasing the elaborate decorations, a giant iPhone 17 Pro hoarding on one side and an iPhone Air display on the other.

Buyers expressed their satisfaction with store availability and design to IANS. A customer reported buying an iPhone 17 Pro Max immediately, while another, who arrived at 2 a.m. for a Cosmic Orange 256GB model, described the colour as “amazing.”

A buyer said, “I bought the iPhone 17 Pro Max on the first day. It was a great experience and the availability was good. Apple has introduced something new this year."

Another resident of Delhi who traveled to Mumbai to buy the latest Apple iPhone 17 series shared his experience. He said, “I came to stand in line at 2 a.m. last night... I got the iPhone 17 Pro Cosmic Orange 256GB... The colour is amazing and I can’t wait to set it up...”