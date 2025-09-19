India’s smartphone market grows 2 pc in 1H25: Report

New Delhi, Sep 19: India’s smartphone market grew by 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the first half of 2025, with 60 million units shipped, a new report said on Friday.

Apple emerged as the fastest-growing brand with a strong 35 per cent jump in shipments, according to data compiled by International Data Corporation (IDC).

The report said that premium smartphones priced above Rs 50,000 played a big role in driving growth, while the mid-range segment of Rs 10,000–20,000 remained the largest in terms of overall volumes.

“Regionally, the northern states led the market with 33 per cent share, while the southern region grew the fastest,” the report said.

Smaller Tier-4 cities, including Mysore and Shimla, also recorded strong double-digit growth, showing rising demand beyond metros and big towns.

Meanwhile, another report by CyberMedia Research (CMR) said India’s premium smartphone market is set to grow by 18 per cent in sales and 24 per cent in value during the upcoming festive season.