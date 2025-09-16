Google lays off over 200 AI contractors: Report

New Delhi, Sep 16: Tech giant Google has reportedly laid off more than 200 contractors working on its artificial intelligence projects, including Gemini and AI Overviews.

The move has raised concerns over job security, low pay, and possible retaliation against unionisation efforts.

According to a report by ‘WIRED’, the layoffs took place in at least two separate rounds last month and were carried out with little or no prior warning. Several contractors said they were suddenly cut off from their work.

“I was just cut off,” said Andrew Lauzon, a contractor who reportedly received an email on August 15 informing him that his contract had ended.

Lauzon, who joined Hitachi-owned GlobalLogic in March 2024, had been working on training Google’s Gemini chatbot and other AI tools.

“I asked for a reason, and they said ramp-down on the project -- whatever that means. How are we supposed to feel secure in this employment when we know we could go at any moment?” he added.