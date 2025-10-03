Digital ‘nudges’ to online consumers can promote public interest

Nudging for public interest

India has 260 million e-commerce users. This figure is expected to rise further. While digital markets present opportunities and advantages, they also throw up unprecedented challenges due to the underlying technology and corresponding user response. Against this backdrop, new interventions are required to ensure consumer well-being.

Promoting bright patterns is a good way to begin. Bright patterns are nudges, choice environments that make it easier for people to choose what is best for them. Nudges are not regulations or mandates, as there are no corresponding incentives or disincentives. It is ‘libertarian paternalism’, both by private and public actors, that gently steers individuals towards a desired action. For instance, placing healthy food in the front of the food counter is a nudge to promote healthy eating. Another example is telling commuters how many calories they would burn by taking the stairs at a metro station.

There are several examples of an organisation or a state nudging people towards optimal choices. A study conducted in India found that information to nudge households to decrease their electricity use, such as comparing their usage to that of peers and providing tips on how to conserve, helped reduce their electricity use by 7 per cent. Some e-commerce platforms use emotive language to convince their users to tip delivery partners.

But why should private actors use nudges to promote public interest?

Promoting nudging through private actors is possible only when public and private interests are aligned. For instance, Sweden attempted ‘green nudges’ in collaboration with private coffee shops to discourage single-use plastic cups. In the case of e-commerce, such incentives may not align, as ‘bright’ products may not be the most popular in the multitude of products being marketed.

Here, there is a case to be made for the state to intervene through regulation. The typical justification for such intervention would be market failures — market outcomes that are not optimal; for instance, wrong product choices because of asymmetric information. The top-ranking energy drink on a website, for example, may be high on caffeine and sugar, which may lead to anxiety and insomnia. But user reviews may miss out on such details that are crucial for health.

Moreover, this form of intervention is also a social regulation, which is not typically rooted in market failures, but is rather aimed at protecting public interests such as health, safety, the environment and social cohesion.

Another justification for regulations of this kind is the positive externalities of nudges. For instance, healthier societies would incur reduced healthcare costs. Besides, regulations can be prescriptive in nature. The case for nudges in e-commerce is even stronger as it exploits users’ past behaviour, including our biases, to make suggestions.

Amazon’s A10 algorithm that determines search rankings considers the following parameters: sales history, organic sales from the search page, seller’s feedback rating, click-through and conversion rate, among others.

Caveat against collusion

One of the challenges of private ordering by market players — when individual parties agree on how to police an activity, rather than relying on government regulation — is that it often leads to self-serving behaviour.

These platforms may use nudges as a proxy to maximise their gains. Online platforms getting to decide what is good for consumers creates the possibility of collusion between product manufacturers and e-commerce platforms. This, in turn, may raise further concerns for competition law and consumer protection laws.

To tackle this, there can be objective criteria laid down through a participatory process involving stakeholders such as product manufacturers, experts and civil society.

To some extent, there are precedents that might hold clues for doing this. For instance, India has the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020. This regulation mandates that a list of ingredients and additives shall be declared on the label. Through a participatory process, manufacturers and online retailers could use this information to rank products within specific categories. For instance, a sugary or caffeine-laden drink would be placed under the category of “beverages”, instead of the category of “health food”.

Interventions such as promoting bright patterns will result in regulatory costs for both the state and private players. These costs are, however, justified given the short-term gains in public interest goals such as health, safety, environmental consciousness and sustainability, and the long-term gains accrued by ensuring consumer trust in free markets.

