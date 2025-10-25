70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Has Been Discovered by Scientists in Argentina

Scientists in Argentina discovered a perfectly preserved 70-million-year-old dinosaur egg
The egg likely belonged to the Bonapartenykus genus, a small carnivorous dinosaur
Researchers plan to scan the egg for embryonic material
In a remarkable archaeological breakthrough, scientists in Argentina have discovered a perfectly preserved dinosaur egg. The egg is estimated to be around 70 million years old. The discovery was made during a live expedition on October 7 in the fossil-rich Rio Negro region of Patagonia by a team from Argentina’s Museum of Natural Sciences. Experts say the egg was so well preserved that it appeared as though it had been laid just recently.
Researchers believe the egg likely belonged to the Bonapartenykus genus — a small, carnivorous theropod dinosaur that lived during the late Cretaceous period. Such discoveries are extremely rare, as eggs from meat-eating dinosaurs tend to have thinner, more fragile shells that seldom survive for millions of years.
“It was a complete and utter surprise,” said paleontologist Gonzalo Muñoz in an interview with National Geographic. “It’s not common to find the egg of a possible carnivorous dinosaur, much less one in this condition. The happiness was spectacular for the team.”
The research group, led by Federico Agnolín, discovered the egg during an excavation campaign called Cretaceous Expedition I. Alongside the egg, they also found fossilized mammal teeth and snake vertebrae, suggesting the site may have once served as a nesting area.
The team plans to conduct advanced imaging scans to determine whether the egg contains embryonic material. If an embryo is found, it could become one of the most significant paleontological discoveries in South American history, shedding new light on how dinosaurs developed and how their eggs evolved into those of modern birds.
See Also: Cancer: Discovery of the mechanisms promoting prostate tumor formation
The egg, along with other fossils uncovered during the mission, will be transported to the Argentine Museum of Natural Sciences for further study. Once examinations are complete, it will be displayed in a local museum in Patagonia, allowing the public to view one of the best-preserved dinosaur relics ever found.
Social media users have reacted with awe and humor, calling the discovery “one step closer to Jurassic Park.” But for scientists, the focus remains on what secrets this rare find might reveal about Earth’s prehistoric past. [Rh/VP]
Suggested Reading: