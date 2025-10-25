70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Has Been Discovered by Scientists in Argentina

“It was a complete and utter surprise,” said paleontologist Gonzalo Muñoz in an interview with National Geographic. “It’s not common to find the egg of a possible carnivorous dinosaur, much less one in this condition. The happiness was spectacular for the team.”

The research group, led by Federico Agnolín, discovered the egg during an excavation campaign called Cretaceous Expedition I. Alongside the egg, they also found fossilized mammal teeth and snake vertebrae, suggesting the site may have once served as a nesting area.

The team plans to conduct advanced imaging scans to determine whether the egg contains embryonic material. If an embryo is found, it could become one of the most significant paleontological discoveries in South American history, shedding new light on how dinosaurs developed and how their eggs evolved into those of modern birds.