‘The Horror of Real Life’: An Interview With Nick, a Greek Horror Comic Book Artist

Athens-based horror artist Nikos Tragganidas Posazennikov, more commonly known as Nick, channels his political outrage into comics that confront government corruption, authoritarian abuse, and the neglect of ordinary citizens. Raised in a politically engaged family, Nick was discouraged from pursuing an art career. However, he followed his own path as a comic book artist, animator, and musician.

We met in Exarchia, a self-proclaimed “working-class” neighborhood that has long been at the center of protests, gentrification, and cultural resistance, to talk about his upbringing, politics, and his new comic book, which places Exarchia at the heart of the story.