‘Who Will Be in Charge?’ Sanders Warns of AI Future Dominated by Handful of Billionaires

US Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday that policymakers in the United States and around the world are at a critical juncture where they must decide whether artificial intelligence will be controlled and exploited by the ultra-wealthy—or utilized for the benefit of all humanity.

In a speech on the floor of the US Senate, Sanders (I-Vt.) said the key question is, “Who will be in charge of the transformation into an AI world?”

“Currently, a handful of the wealthiest people on Earth—people like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Peter Thiel, and others—and others are investing many, many hundreds of billions of dollars in developing and implementing AI and robotics,” the senator said. “Are we comfortable with seeing these enormously wealthy and powerful men shape the future of humanity without any democratic input or oversight?”