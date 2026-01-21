The Mathematician Who Helped the World Find its Way by Laying the Foundation for Modern GPS Technology—Dr. Gladys West Dies at 95

West's Work at Dahlgren Naval Base

Her work at the station involved processing data from orbiting satellites to determine their precise positions. West programmed and ran calculations on massive room-sized computers, ensuring accuracy in measurements of Earth’s surface elevations and geoid heights, a crucial step in satellite geodesy. At the same time, West earned a master’s degree in public administration.

Initially unaware of the global significance of the work ahead of her, she performed countless complex mathematical computations that would form the basis of modern GPS. She was one of the 'Hidden Figures' who performed computations for the US military before electronic systems.

During the 1970s and 1980s, she played a central role in refining mathematical models that defined the Earth not as a simple sphere, but as an ellipsoid with subtle variations. These calculations became essential for the accuracy of satellite-based navigation.

Her expertise led to her appointment as project manager for the Seasat radar altimetry project, launched in 1978. Seasat was the first satellite designed to remotely sense Earth’s oceans. In 1979, her supervisor Ralph Neiman formally recommended her for a commendation, citing her ability to manage complex algorithms and vast quantities of data efficiently.

Speaking to the Associated Press in 2018, West recalled how her work demanded long hours and extreme precision. “When you’re working every day, you’re not thinking, ‘What impact is this going to have on the world?’” she said, “You’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to get this right.’”

West remained at the naval base for 42 years, retiring in 1998. Afterwards, she suffered a stroke but recovered and went on to complete a PhD in public administration in 2000 through distance learning.