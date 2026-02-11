New IT Amendment Targets Deepfakes and Misinformation: Centre Tightens Digital Media Norms; Mandates Rapid Takedown and Labelling of AI-Generated Content

Mandatory Disclosure and Labelling

Any AI-generated content needs user disclosure before uploading it to social media. The platform has to take responsibility for labelling the content themselves or remove it in cases involving any non-consensual deepfakes if the user fails to disclose its synthetic origin.

The final draft gives platforms flexibility in their presentation regarding industry feedback, while the older one proposed a fixed requirement of covering 10% of an image. It also mandated “prominent” labelling of AI-generated imagery. Previously, there was a loophole in the regulation owing to which many reposted content without disclosure of AI labels or metadata, which has now been prohibited.

If a platform fails to comply, it could lose safe harbour protection, which is the legal immunity granted to platforms enabling them not to be treated as publishers for user-generated content. The IT framework would deem failure of diligence obligations by the intermediary if it knowingly permits, promotes or fails to act against prohibited synthetic content. This would result in exposing the company to potential criminal and civil liability for user-posted content.

The previous amendment rolled out in October 2025 had the provision of the State authorizing a single officer to issue takedown orders, which has now been increased to multiple officers in order to help larger States manage higher complaint volumes.

The move aims to tighten timelines with mandatory labelling to curb the rapid spread of AI-generated misinformation, impersonation and non-consensual imagery, especially during elections and public emergencies. This can be described as one of the most stringent regulatory frameworks for synthetic media globally.

