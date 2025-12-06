Delhi HC’s Decision to Grant Personality Rights to Raj Shamani Signals India is Preparing for the AI World of Deepfakes and Manipulations. Though Slowly

According to the plaintiffs, numerous digital entities were exploiting Shamani’s identity in different ways. Several YouTube channels were uploading his podcast clips without authorisation; booking portals falsely claimed to arrange paid interviews or speaking engagements; and one channel had copied his podcast’s visual style while using explicit references to his name. The court also noted that companies dealing in Himalayan water and dietary supplements had used his podcast clips to falsely imply endorsements. These actions, the plaintiffs argued, misled audiences and took unfair advantage of Shamani’s public image.

After reviewing the submissions, the court held that Shamani is a well-recognised figure in India’s digital ecosystem with valuable publicity rights. His name, image, voice, likeness, and visual identity were ruled to be protectable components of his personality. The court also highlighted the growing threat of deepfakes, voice cloning, and other AI-generated media, noting that such technologies can easily distort a person’s identity and mislead the public.

Justice Arora issued several directions as part of the interim relief. All identified defendants were restrained from using Shamani’s persona, trademarks, photographs, or videos for personal or commercial gain without his explicit consent. They were also barred from misusing the “FIGURING OUT” trademark in any form. Social media intermediaries were instructed to take down infringing content—including AI-generated, morphed, or deepfake material—and provide details of anonymous users responsible for such posts.

The court also noted that Shamani’s production company owns exclusive rights to all audio-visual material published on his official platforms. It recognised his significant brand value, endorsements, and public achievements—including representing India at the United Nations at age 16 and serving as a brand ambassador for ASUS ExpertBook Series—to affirm that his identity is central to his reputation and commercial interests.