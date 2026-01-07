Indore Water Contamination Tragedy: MP High Court Warns of Civil, Criminal Liability Against Guilty Officials

"The Court directed the Madhya Pradesh government to submit a fresh status report with clarity on number of deaths occurred due to consumption of contaminated water and also said that it is not the matter about Bhagirathpura area only but clean drinking water in entire Madhya Pradesh. Hence, the Chief Secretary has been asked to appear via video conferencing during the next hearing on January 15," Senior advocate Ritesh Inani, who filed the first PIL in the case, said after the court hearing on Tuesday.

Inani, who is also the Indore High Court Bar Association President, while talking to the media outside the court, said, "During the hearing, the court has clearly mentioned that if required in the future, civil and criminal liabilities would be decided against those officials found guilty in the matter."

He also added that the court has raised questions on the state government's status report which was submitted on January 2 and has directed the authorities to file a fresh report in the matter.