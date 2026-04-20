India’s youth suffering from liver damage linked to heavy energy drink consumption: Experts

"We are witnessing a demographic shift in liver disease with more patients aged 20-30 reporting conditions that were once seen primarily in older individuals. Many young people are unaware of the risks and consider these beverages part of a normal lifestyle," said Dr. Neerav Goyal, President-Elect of Liver Transplantation Society of India (LTSI) and Head, Liver Transplant, Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.