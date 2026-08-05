Leftover Part of SpaceX Rocket Hits the Moon’s Einstein Crater: Scientists Warn About The Debris

By Gopal Ram Tripathi

EARLY ON WEDNESDAY, August 5, 2026, a leftover part of a SpaceX rocket crashed into the Moon. The object hit near the Einstein Crater on the far side of the Moon. It was traveling at more than 5,000 miles per hour. Nobody could see the crash from Earth, but scientists tracked it closely before it happened. This rocket part had been launched back in January 2025 to help send a lunar lander into space. After its job was done, it stayed in space instead of burning up or falling into Earth. Now, it has become the second known rocket part to crash into the Moon by accident. The first accidental crash like this happened in 2022, when a Chinese rocket part hit the far side of the Moon too.

This event may sound small, but scientists say it is a warning. As more countries and companies send missions to the Moon, more trash is being left behind. Experts now want the world to pay closer attention to this growing problem before it becomes dangerous.

See Also: NASA returns moon mission rocket, spacecraft back to launch pad

With No Atmosphere, The Debris Leaves a Mark on Moon

The Moon does not have an atmosphere like Earth. This means there is nothing to protect it from crashing objects. Any object that hits the Moon leaves a mark that can stay there for a very long time. Because there is no wind or rain on the Moon, craters and debris don't disappear like they might on Earth.