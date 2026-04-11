First Moon Travellers Since Apollo 17 Return Home After Their 10-Day Moon Mission; Artemis II Crew Splashes Down in San Diego

The four-member crew departed from Earth on April 1, 2026, on a 10-day mission involving a flyby around the Moon. The main purpose of the mission was to test life-support, navigation, and propulsion systems in space in flyby mode without landing. NASA stated that the mission has “paved the way for future lunar surface missions.”

According to reports, the mission achieved a new milestone. Artemis II travelled farther from Earth than any human mission in history. It reached a maximum distance of 252,756 miles, breaking the record set by its predecessor, Apollo 13, in 1970.

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During the mission, the Orion crew captured astonishing high-resolution images of the Earth and the Moon. The images immediately went viral on the internet, with many users calling it “a group photo.” NASA posted the images of Earth on April 3, 2026, with the caption, “That’s us!”

The Artemis II crew captured beautiful, high-resolution images of our home planet during their journey to the Moon. As @Astro_Christina put it, “You guys look great.” The first Moon travellers since Apollo 17 returned to Earth via a slingshot maneuver around the Moon without landing and finally made it back home after successfully completing their 10-day space mission.

The Artemis II mission was a step toward making human civilisation on the Moon possible. Dr. Lori Glaze, Acting Associate Administrator for NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, emphasized that the mission demonstrates the agency’s commitment to pushing boundaries.

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