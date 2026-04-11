First Moon Travellers Since Apollo 17 Return Home After Their 10-Day Moon Mission; Artemis II Crew Splashes Down in San Diego

Key Points:
Artemis II splashes down in San Diego after completing its 10-day Moon mission on April 11, 2026.
The crew in the spacecraft were as follows Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen.
The main purpose of the mission was to test life-support, navigation, and propulsion systems in space in flyby mode without landing.
Centuries after humanity learned about outer space, experiments have increased human curiosity to explore what lies beyond the vacuum of darkness. Seven decades after the launch of Sputnik I by the Soviets, the world has witnessed another step forward with NASA’s recent 10-day Artemis II mission.
NASA’s Artemis II returned to Earth on April 11, 2026, after successfully completing its moon mission and landed safely in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego.
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The Artemis II mission was the first in history to carry a crew to the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972. The crew included Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen. The NASA team and the US military were present at the site of the historic splashdown in San Diego to receive the crew and provide medical assistance if required. The spacecraft is named Orion CM-003 Integrity ESM-2.
NASA welcomed the Artemis II astronauts in an X post dated April 11, 2026, writing, “Welcome home Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy! The Artemis II astronauts splashed down at 8:07 pm ET (00:07 UTC on April 11), bringing their historic 10-day mission around the Moon to an end.”
They also shared details about when Orion deployed its parachutes. NASA wrote in the post, “The spacecraft has a system of 11 chutes that will slow it down from around 300 mph to 20 mph for splashdown.”
The four-member crew departed from Earth on April 1, 2026, on a 10-day mission involving a flyby around the Moon. The main purpose of the mission was to test life-support, navigation, and propulsion systems in space in flyby mode without landing. NASA stated that the mission has “paved the way for future lunar surface missions.”
According to reports, the mission achieved a new milestone. Artemis II travelled farther from Earth than any human mission in history. It reached a maximum distance of 252,756 miles, breaking the record set by its predecessor, Apollo 13, in 1970.
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During the mission, the Orion crew captured astonishing high-resolution images of the Earth and the Moon. The images immediately went viral on the internet, with many users calling it “a group photo.” NASA posted the images of Earth on April 3, 2026, with the caption, “That’s us!”
The Artemis II crew captured beautiful, high-resolution images of our home planet during their journey to the Moon. As @Astro_Christina put it, “You guys look great.” The first Moon travellers since Apollo 17 returned to Earth via a slingshot maneuver around the Moon without landing and finally made it back home after successfully completing their 10-day space mission.
The Artemis II mission was a step toward making human civilisation on the Moon possible. Dr. Lori Glaze, Acting Associate Administrator for NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, emphasized that the mission demonstrates the agency’s commitment to pushing boundaries.
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