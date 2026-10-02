SPF Flattening Recommendations For DMARC And Email Deliverability

Understanding the SPF 10-DNS-Lookup Limit and Common Failure Scenarios

The DNS lookup limit is defined in RFC 7208, the SPF specification maintained through the IETF. RFC 7208 allows a maximum of 10 DNS-querying mechanisms during SPF evaluation. These include include, a, mx, *ptr*, exists, and redirects. The PTR mechanism is discouraged in SPF best practices because it is slow, unreliable, and lookup-heavy.

When an SPF record exceeds the DNS lookup limit, receivers may stop evaluation and treat the result as SPF failure. This can happen even when the sender is legitimate.

When to Use SPF Flattening—and When Dynamic SPF Management Is Safer

SPF flattening is useful when an SPF record is close to or above the DNS lookup limit and the authorized IP addresses are stable. For example, if a dedicated email gateway or known outbound relay uses fixed IP addresses, flattening can simplify the SPF record and reduce DNS queries.

But SPF flattening is not always the safest choice. That causes SPF authentication to fail even though the include mechanism would have stayed current.

Good Use Cases for SPF Flattening

SPF flattening can make sense when:

The vendor publishes stable IP addresses.

Your SPF record audit confirms excessive DNS lookups.

SPF optimization is part of an ongoing SPF management practice.

This approach is common for mature domain maintenance programs where email authentication is treated as a continuous control, not a one-time setup.

When Dynamic SPF Management Is Better

Dynamic SPF management is safer when third-party vendors frequently rotate sending IP addresses. Instead of manually maintaining a flattened SPF record, dynamic SPF tools track vendor includes and update authorized IP addresses as needed. Some SPF flattening tool platforms also provide alerting, Domain Overview dashboards, and SPF monitoring to detect issues before SPF failure affects production mail.

Dynamic SPF management is especially important for organizations with many email sources, SPF incapable sources, or complex vendor traffic. An SPF incapable platform may not support custom MAIL FROM or return-path alignment, which means DKIM and DMARC configuration become even more important.