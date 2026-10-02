SPF flattening is the process of replacing an SPF record’s nested include references with the underlying IP addresses those includes authorize. In theory, this reduces DNS lookups and helps avoid SPF authentication failures caused by exceeding the DNS lookup limit. In practice, SPF flattening must be handled carefully because third-party vendors frequently change their sending infrastructure.
SPF matters to DMARC because DMARC evaluates whether SPF authentication passes and whether the authenticated domain aligns with the visible From domain. This is known as SPF alignment. For SPF to support DMARC, the domain in the MAIL FROM, also called the return-path, must align with the header From domain according to the organization’s DMARC policy.
Good email authentication depends on consistency across SPF, DKIM, and DMARC. DKIM often provides more resilient alignment because it survives forwarding better than SPF, but SPF authentication still plays a major role in domain security and IP authorization. A clean SPF record helps receivers trust legitimate email sources while rejecting suspicious traffic.
The DNS lookup limit is defined in RFC 7208, the SPF specification maintained through the IETF. RFC 7208 allows a maximum of 10 DNS-querying mechanisms during SPF evaluation. These include include, a, mx, *ptr*, exists, and redirects. The PTR mechanism is discouraged in SPF best practices because it is slow, unreliable, and lookup-heavy.
When an SPF record exceeds the DNS lookup limit, receivers may stop evaluation and treat the result as SPF failure. This can happen even when the sender is legitimate.
SPF flattening is useful when an SPF record is close to or above the DNS lookup limit and the authorized IP addresses are stable. For example, if a dedicated email gateway or known outbound relay uses fixed IP addresses, flattening can simplify the SPF record and reduce DNS queries.
But SPF flattening is not always the safest choice. That causes SPF authentication to fail even though the include mechanism would have stayed current.
SPF flattening can make sense when:
The vendor publishes stable IP addresses.
Your SPF record audit confirms excessive DNS lookups.
SPF optimization is part of an ongoing SPF management practice.
This approach is common for mature domain maintenance programs where email authentication is treated as a continuous control, not a one-time setup.
Dynamic SPF management is safer when third-party vendors frequently rotate sending IP addresses. Instead of manually maintaining a flattened SPF record, dynamic SPF tools track vendor includes and update authorized IP addresses as needed. Some SPF flattening tool platforms also provide alerting, Domain Overview dashboards, and SPF monitoring to detect issues before SPF failure affects production mail.
Dynamic SPF management is especially important for organizations with many email sources, SPF incapable sources, or complex vendor traffic. An SPF incapable platform may not support custom MAIL FROM or return-path alignment, which means DKIM and DMARC configuration become even more important.
SPF best practices begin with visibility. Before any SPF flattening project, perform an SPF record audit. Identify every sender, every include mechanism, all IP addresses, and all SPF record entries. Determine whether each source is still active and whether it supports SPF alignment, DKIM alignment, or both.
A strong SPF management process should include:
Remove unused third-party vendors from the SPF record.
Avoid the PTR mechanism.
Use SPF flattening only where IP authorization is stable.
Keep SPF record length within DNS provider limits.
Monitor SPF pass rate after every change.
These SPF best practices reduce DNS load and help preserve reliable SPF authentication.
For high-risk domains, never flatten blindly. Validate each SPF mechanism, confirm that third-party vendors publish accurate ranges, and compare the flattened SPF against the vendor’s live include mechanism. A single missing CIDR block can cause authentication failures across thousands of messages.
Analyze DMARC aggregate reports to see which IP addresses are actually sending. Platforms such as dmarcian, influenced by industry work from Tim Draegen, and PowerDMARC can show vendor traffic patterns. Community resources such as a Forum thread, an SPF video, or an SPF survey may also reveal common provider behaviors, including an SPF bloom where lookup dependencies expand unexpectedly.
SPF monitoring is essential because SPF records decay over time. Without ongoing SPF management, even a well-designed SPF record can drift into failure.
Use SPF tools to run an SPF record lookup after each change. Confirm that the SPF record stays within the DNS lookup limit, that every include mechanism is necessary, and that all IP addresses are accurate. Also test SPF authentication by sending messages through each approved platform and checking Authentication-Results headers for SPF, DKIM, and DMARC outcomes.
Google Postmaster Tools, DMARC report processors, dmarc.io resources, and PowerDMARC’s Domain Overview can help track reputation and authentication results. Some teams also compare receiver-side behavior across Google, Microsoft, and major mailbox providers to spot differences in DNS lookups, SPF alignment, and inbox placement.
Review SPF record entries at least quarterly and whenever new third-party vendors are onboarded. A repeatable SPF management practice should include procurement checks, security approval, MAIL FROM configuration, DKIM setup, and DMARC Alignment verification before any vendor sends production mail.
Organizations such as Bravado have publicly discussed deliverability lessons, and practitioners like Asher Morin have emphasized the value of disciplined email authentication operations. The lesson is consistent: flatten my SPF improves email deliverability, but only when combined with SPF best practices, SPF monitoring, DKIM resilience, and controlled domain maintenance.
[GP/VP]
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