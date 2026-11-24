My first reference would show the workbench from the perspective of someone arriving at the room. I would choose a bright, ordinary community space rather than an immaculate laboratory. A cloth beneath the lamp, a tray for small parts, and two empty chairs would suggest care and collaboration. The objects would be arranged deliberately, but the room should still feel like a place a neighbor could enter without embarrassment.

I would not include a close demonstration of electrical repair in generated footage. The invitation is not a technical tutorial, and an invented sequence could make a wrong procedure look plausible. If the finished project needs an instructional section, I would record a qualified person performing the actual process and keep that material separate from the conceptual scenes.

For the atmospheric portion, seedance 3.0 offers a way to create video from the workbench photographs and written scene directions. The AI video model supports text-to-video, image-to-video, and reference-based generation combining text, image, video, and audio. I would use those capabilities to explore light and camera movement around the staged objects, while preserving real footage for any action that needs to be demonstrated accurately.

Make the first shot a welcome