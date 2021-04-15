Thursday, April 15, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Second COVID Wave Super Dangerous For Kids: Health Experts
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Second COVID Wave Super Dangerous For Kids: Health Experts

In most children who are affected by Covid-19, the symptoms present are mild fever, cough, cold and abdominal issues

0
Girl
In most children who are affected by Covid-19, the symptoms present are mild fever, cough, cold and abdominal issues. Some are even complaining of body pain, headache, diarrhoea and vomiting. Pixabay

In what should worry Indian parents the most, an increasing number of children are now being infected with Covid-19 along with serious symptoms in the ongoing lethal second wave. The city-based doctors on Thursday urged parents not to take their kids out and expose them to the virus.

Earlier, the novel coronavirus showed very mildly or no effect in children. However, in its second run, the virus is turning out to be much severe for both children as well as adults under 45.

“Lots of new cases of Covid-19 infections in children are coming in this second wave and the numbers are much, much higher than they were earlier,” Dr. Krishan Chugh, Director, and Head of the department of pediatrics at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon, told IANS.

In most children who are affected by Covid-19, the symptoms present are mild fever, cough, cold and abdominal issues. Some are even complaining of body pain, headache, diarrhea and vomiting. The World Health Organisation (WHO), in an October 2020 document, reported that Covid-19 is much less frequent in children than in adults. Children and adolescents represented about 8 per cent of reported cases (and 29 per cent of the global population).

But in the second wave, “all age group of children, even below 1 year, are getting affected”, Dr Sarita Sharma, Senior Consultant Pediatrician at PSRI Hospital Saket, told IANS. “With the new wave of Covid, children are more symptomatic,” Sharma added. The situation is far different from last year for the children.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“More kids are now being affected with a high fever up to 103-104 degrees Celsius, which is persistent for 5-6 days,” Dr. Dhiren Gupta, senior consultant pediatrician at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi told IANS.

“There are few cases that have escalated to pneumonia, and required oxygen and other respiratory support,” Chugh said. According to Dr. Gupta, the saving grace is that compared to adults, the rate of pneumonia in kids is less.

Some kids are also reporting more severe complications like multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) — a rare inflammatory condition with persistent fever. It generally occurs 2-4 weeks after the onset of Covid.

Coronavirus
In what should worry Indian parents the most, an increasing number of children are now being infected with Covid-19 along with serious symptoms in the ongoing lethal second wave. The city-based doctors on Thursday urged parents not to take their kids out and expose them to the virus. Pixabay

The experts said that mild symptoms in children should not be ignored, and parents must lookout for symptoms such as diarrhea, breathing problems, and lethargy, particularly after fever, said Chugh. Parents must be careful in recognizing such problems in kids, as an early intervention would help in better outcomes.

“If the fever persists for 5-6 days, parents must monitor the blood pressure of their kids. However, there is no need for checking their oxygen levels with pulse oximeters, as they are highly unlikely to face oxygen saturation. The devices are unfit for kids,” Gupta informed. While vaccines for kids are still under trial and may take months before it can be tested and proved beneficial for kids, the only remedy is to wear masks, maintain hand hygiene, and social distancing.

ALSO READ: Top 7 Laptops You Should Buy For Programming

“Do not take your kids out and expose them to the virus. Avoid every possible reason for infections, even via you,” Chugh advised. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleFacebook: India Ranked 49th In World Internet Inclusion
Next articleExplore The Range Of Dates For The Holy Month

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Study: Obese Or Overweight Patients At Higher Risk Of Severe COVID

NewsGram Desk - 0
Patients who are overweight or obese are likely to have more severe Covid-19 and are highly likely to require invasive respiratory support, a new...
Read more
Lead Story

Explore The Range Of Dates For The Holy Month

NewsGram Desk - 0
Muslims across the world break their Ramadan fast with a date as it was guided by the Prophet. Although dates are loaded with a...
Read more
Lead Story

Facebook: India Ranked 49th In World Internet Inclusion

NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite the cheapest data plans and nearly 700 million internet users, India is at a dismal 49th spot globally when it comes to internet...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Study: Obese Or Overweight Patients At Higher Risk Of Severe COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Patients who are overweight or obese are likely to have more severe Covid-19 and are highly likely to require invasive respiratory support, a new...
Read more

Explore The Range Of Dates For The Holy Month

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Muslims across the world break their Ramadan fast with a date as it was guided by the Prophet. Although dates are loaded with a...
Read more

Second COVID Wave Super Dangerous For Kids: Health Experts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In what should worry Indian parents the most, an increasing number of children are now being infected with Covid-19 along with serious symptoms in...
Read more

Facebook: India Ranked 49th In World Internet Inclusion

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite the cheapest data plans and nearly 700 million internet users, India is at a dismal 49th spot globally when it comes to internet...
Read more

Hindko: ‘The Language Of Hind’

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht "Hindko" is a Pashto (an eastern Iranian language) word that was originally translated as the 'language of Hind.' Hindko, which many people...
Read more

Oral hygiene Can Prevent Heart infection Risk Caused By Bacteria Around The Teeth

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Maintaining good oral health is more important than use of antibiotics in dental procedures, according to a new American Heart Association (AHA) scientific statement. Oral...
Read more

Top 7 Laptops You Should Buy For Programming

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ankit Sharma Laptops have become ubiquitous today, and everyone -- from school kids to young adults, and from working professionals to home-makers uses laptops...
Read more

Tips To Start A Healthy Lifestyle

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Martin William Health is one of the most important assets of life and shouldn’t be compromised for anything. Unfortunately, it's sad to see that...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

funny t shirt designs for men on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Douglas Monte on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
라이브 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Buddies Social Network on Health
Roy Christmas on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://union.instructure.com/eportfolios/1309/Home/33820X_PDF_To_Obtain_Certification_effortlessly_Score on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
asmr https://0mniartist.tumblr.com on Health
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
올인 119 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada