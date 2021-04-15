Top 7 Laptops You Should Buy For Programming

By Ankit Sharma

Laptops have become ubiquitous today, and everyone — from school kids to young adults, and from working professionals to home-makers uses laptops for various purposes. That said, even during their nascency, laptops were primarily used by coders, programmers, and stockbrokers.

Programmers rely on personal computers and laptops to get their work done, and more than anyone, they need powerful machines that not only execute operations quickly, but the displays have to be better, and the keyboard they use must be sophisticated and user-friendly.

Thus, for a programmer, a lot of factors have to be taken into consideration before purchasing a new laptop. From fast processors to decent RAM size, and form long-lasting batteries to easy-on-the-eye displays, it is imperative that due diligence is done, and a laptop that caters to their every requirement is chosen. Considering the pandemic has forced working professionals to work from their living quarters and homes, one cannot take any chances with their devices.

If you are on the hunt for a new laptop that lets you do your programming work with greater efficacy and ease, we have curated a list of the seven best laptop models just for you!

Lenovo IdeaPad S145

The Lenovo IdeaPad S145 laptop, which combines performance with affordability. Considering the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted (and depleted) our financial resources in one way or the other, our primary consideration, at least for the first model, is a powerful machine that is budget-friendly.

This Lenovo laptop is powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8130U processor, with a base clock speed of 2.2GHz and a maximum speed of 3.4GHz. This device flaunts a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display, which lets you work on the laptop for long hours without causing any discomfort.

Combining impressive specs such as 4GB RAM, with excellent features, such as a 180-degree hinge and a battery life of up to 5.5 hours, this laptop is perfect for programmers that are looking for a relatively inexpensive laptop.

HP Spectre X360 13-aw0204TU

If you are looking for the best programming laptop, buying an HP laptop won’t disappoint you. With a price tag of around Rs. 1 lakh, this is a mid-premium device that assures you of a powerful and seamless performance. The HP Spectre X360 laptop is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and comes with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and an exquisite 13-inch Full HD touch-screen display, with Intel Iris Plus Graphics, which facilitates an immersive viewing experience.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 20RAS0W500 Laptop

One of the best mid-range Lenovo laptops available today, the ThinkPad E14 comes with ThinkPad Reliability, which is 12-military specifications certified and can withstand rough and rugged usage. This laptop can also easily withstand accidental drops and spills, while it is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor, clocking at 1.6GHz, with a maximum speed of 4.2GHz!

This ensures that the laptop is extremely fast and responsive, while the 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD storage ensure faster boot-up times and easy multitasking capabilities. The cherry on top is its battery life, with the laptop boasting nearly 13 hours of battery life while supporting the Rapid Charge feature, which charges the device up to 80 percent in just one hour!

HP EliteBook 1040 G4 14-inch Laptop

One of the best premium laptops available in the market today, the HP EliteBook 1040 is a versatile device but packs serious power. Its sleek and thin chassis enhances its aesthetics, while it is powered by the 7th Gen Intel Core i7 7820HQ processor and the laptop packs 16GB DDR4 RAM.

This ensures that the laptop can execute any and every task you throw at it at lightning speed. Furthermore, this device flaunts a 14-inch display, and comes with Intel UHD 620 Graphics GPU, elevating your viewing experience, while protecting your eyes even if you work for long hours on the laptop.

MacBook Air (2020)

There isn’t anything that hasn’t been saying about the new MacBook Air model that would surprise you. It goes without saying that the MacBook Air (2020) model is one of the best laptops available today, and comes with the ultra-fast M1 chip, which has an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, along with a 16-core Neural Engine, enabling it to perform trillions of tasks every second!

The device also comes with 8GB unified memory and 512GB SSD storage, which ensures that it runs without any lags, no matter how many programs or applications you are working on at the same time.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 VDH-00013

Blending powerful performance with convenience, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a programmer’s dream PC. This device is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor and flaunts a 12.3-inch Pixelsense display, while it is also touchscreen-enabled, so you can use it as a laptop, or as a tablet.

The 2-in-1 device boasts 4GB DDR4 RAM, and 128GB SSD storage while weighing just 0.77 kgs, making it ultra-portable. One of the biggest pros of purchasing this laptop is its battery life, as it can function for up to 10.5 hours on a single charge!

Google Pixelbook GA00124-US

Another excellent laptop that promises convenience, along with powerful performance is the Google Pixelbook. This model is also the first to integrate a virtual assistant, while it is powered by the 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. With exceptional specifications like 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, the Google Pixelbook is perfect for programmers that want a sleek, stylish, and portable device that is extremely powerful.

