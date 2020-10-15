Thursday, October 15, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Should Brands Surrender to Cyberbullying?
IndiaLead StoryLife Style

Should Brands Surrender to Cyberbullying?

Jewelry Brand Tanishq Undergoes Cyberbullying For their New Ad

0
Brand Cyberbullying
Tanishq jewelry brand got trolled for their recent advertisement for the festive season on social networking sites. Pinterest

Celebrities and influencers are often the targets of cyberbullying and trolling, but the latest victim to a long list of names is jewelry brand Tanishq. The retail brand from Titan Company Ltd (Tata Group) finds itself in what can only be described as caught between a rock and a hard place in its attempt to celebrate the “coming together of people from different walks of life.”

Ahead of the festive season, traditionally a time when people across the country buy and invest in gold, Tanishq has ruffled feathers for releasing a 45-second advertisement for it’s latest collection ‘Ekatvam’, wherein it tried to showcase “unity in oneness” by depicting a moment between a Hindu daughter-in-law and her Muslim mother-in-law.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The brand has received censure for promoting what some have called “Love Jihad” and these sections have shouted out to viewers to #BoycottTanishq. After the jewelry major pulled the add down for hurting sentiments, it was then called out for giving into cyberbullying and not sticking to it’s stand by those who believe that there was absolutely nothing wrong with the video.

Brand Cyberbullying
On the one hand politician, Shashi Tharoor has spoken out in favor of the advertisement, while on the other, actress Kangana Ranaut has criticized it. Pinterest

Tanishq was quick to release a statement on its Twitter handle clarifying, “The idea behind the Ekatvam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective. We are deeply saddened by the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners, and store staff.”

A series of illustrations have now replaced the ad on the company’s social media accounts. On the one hand politician, Shashi Tharoor has spoken out in favor of the advertisement, while on the other, actress Kangana Ranaut has criticized it.

Also Read: Reopening Of Cinemas In Delhi With New Guidelines

Advertisement bodies have come out in support of the brand and have demanded action against what they call “intimidating behavior”. The Advertising Club released a statement on behalf of the Indian Media and Advertising Industry strongly “condemning the threatening and targeting of ‘Tanishq’ and its employees in regards to their latest advertisement”, emphasizing it breaks no “ethical standards, is not derogatory to any person, organization or religion and does not hurt any national sentiment.” Rejecting a complaint against the advertisement for “promoting communal intermingling”, The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) said that there is no violation of any code. (IANS)

Previous articleChronic Jet Lag Makes Tumor Cells More Favorable
Next articleIncreased Risks of Death in Patients With Fatty Liver Disease

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Increased Risks of Death in Patients With Fatty Liver Disease

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found an increased risk of death in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and advanced fibrosis or...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Chronic Jet Lag Makes Tumor Cells More Favorable

NewsGram Desk - 0
Chronic jet lag alters the microenvironment surrounding tumor cells, making it more favorable for tumor growth, and also hinders the body's natural immune defenses,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Handwashing is the Best Defense for COVID and Other Diseases: WHO

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ten months into the pandemic, handwashing with soap remains one of our best defenses against the virus, along with other public health measures such...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Increased Risks of Death in Patients With Fatty Liver Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found an increased risk of death in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and advanced fibrosis or...
Read more

Should Brands Surrender to Cyberbullying?

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Celebrities and influencers are often the targets of cyberbullying and trolling, but the latest victim to a long list of names is jewelry brand...
Read more

Chronic Jet Lag Makes Tumor Cells More Favorable

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Chronic jet lag alters the microenvironment surrounding tumor cells, making it more favorable for tumor growth, and also hinders the body's natural immune defenses,...
Read more

Handwashing is the Best Defense for COVID and Other Diseases: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Ten months into the pandemic, handwashing with soap remains one of our best defenses against the virus, along with other public health measures such...
Read more

‘Go Out With Precautions and Patronize Businesses to Prevent Job Losses’

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid a slowdown in the state economy on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, Confederation of Indian Industries (Goa) president Manoj Caculo, on Thursday, said...
Read more

Moon Once had a Magnetic Field Shielding the Earth’s Atmosphere

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Moon played a huge role in the evolution of life on Earth as a new study suggests that our natural satellite once had...
Read more

Can Instagram Stories Fetch You More Likes And Followers

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Andrew Thompson If you want to use Instagram stories like a professional, you have to watch your analytics. It is an observation that brands...
Read more

Para-Badminton Ace Manashi Joshi Is Setting Examples Of Breaking Stereotypes

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India's para-badminton Ace Manasi Joshi continues to inspire fellow para-athletes around the world. From setting examples to breaking stereotypes, Joshi has been a trailblazer...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada