Friday, August 7, 2020
Sidharth Malhotra's Work-From-Home 'Jugaad' Setup Makes Him One of Us
Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra’s Work-From-Home ‘Jugaad’ Setup Makes Him One of Us

The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of his 'jugaad' setup

Sidharth Malhotra's work-for-home setup is about 'jugaad'
Sidharth Malhotra has shared a glimpse of his work-from-home setup. Pinterest

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has shared a glimpse of his work-from-home setup, and it is all about good old jugaad.

The actor took to Instagram to share a picture where he is seen using a pile of books as his phone stand to get the perfect shot in front of his dressing table, which comes with lots of light bulbs.

“My work from home setup #Jugaad,” he wrote with the picture.

Sidharth Malhotra's work-for-home setup is about 'jugaad'

His “Shershaah” co-star Kiara Advani commented: “Have you read any of these books?”. Pinterest

His “Shershaah” co-star Kiara Advani commented: “Have you read any of these books?”

Sidharth will soon play Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra on the big screen, in the film “Shershaah”. The film chronicles the story of Captain Batra, who sacrificed his life for the country in 1999.

The project is special to Sidharth. “If I had the means then the Vikram Batra film would have been produced by me but because it is made on such a massive scale and I am not well equipped (he is not producing it). Maybe in the future (he will produce films),” the “Student Of The Year” actor had earlier told IANS. (IANS)

