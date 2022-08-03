Telugu YouTuber's claim of entering Mecca sparks controversy

The claim by a Telugu YouTuber that he visited Islam's holiest site Mecca in Saudi Arabia has sparked a row with a section of netizens calling for action against him for violating the Saudi rules which do not permit a non-Muslim to enter the grand mosque.

Ravi Prabhu recently claimed in a live chat that he entered Mecca. He even showed a photograph on his mobile, which shows him standing near the holiest mosque with hands raised in supplication.

In another video clip, the traveler revealed that at the entry point to Mecca he was asked to recite some Quranic verses and when he recited the same, he was allowed.

However, the YouTuber's claim kicked up a row with some netizens questioning his action and even demanding Saudi authorities take action. In the wake of this controversy, Ravi stopped answering any questions about his alleged Mecca visit.