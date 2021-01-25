Some Prominent Uses Of The Argan Oil For Health, Skin, And Hair

Argan oil has traditionally been used topically to improve the health of skin, hair, and nails. It contains a number of different beneficial properties and vitamins that form a powerful combination to boost skin health. Dr. Geeta Grewal – a cosmetic surgeon, beauty, and health wellness expert explains some prominent uses of the oil for health, skin, and hair.

Night Moisturiser

Argan oil absorbs quickly and does not leave an oily residue. In the winter months you may need a second drop but remember to use sparingly. This oil is safe and gentle to use around your eyes. Vitamin A and Vitamin E present in the oil can help to reduce fine wrinkles and keep this delicate area moisturized.

Skin Toner

Toning is an important step in your skincare routine. For an all-over glow, add 3-4 drops of your favorite toner, make your own chemical-free, natural toner at home.

Exfoliant

To experience the argan oil benefits while exfoliating, pay special attention to acne-prone areas and areas that are dry. Regular exfoliation helps to remove dead skin cells and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while giving you a younger, fresher complexion. With the aid of brown sugar, argan oil’s nutrients are more readily absorbed into your skin. Use this exfoliator for more than just your face. If you have dry elbows or heels, mix up a bit more to massage the dry and dead skin away.

Acne Remedy

Tea tree oil complements the argan oil benefits beautifully with its rich antioxidant content and its inherent antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties. Together, they can help fight stubborn acne while reducing inflammation and scarring.

Stretch Mark Remedy

Vitamin A and vitamin E will help to rejuvenate the skin while moisturizing, and so stretch marks are less likely to form. If you already have stretch marks, start by massaging argan oil and brown sugar into the affected areas before your next bath. Rinse well and apply the oil to the affected areas prior to dressing.

Razor Bumps and Burn Treatment

Razor bumps and razor burn are uncomfortable and unsightly. Argan oil is an effective treatment to soothe the skin after shaving, both for men after shaving their beards and for women after shaving their legs.

Leave-In Conditioner

Argan oil is not only beneficial to the skin — it’s also great for hair. This non-greasy oil makes for the perfect leave-in conditioner that makes your hair easier to style while repairing those pesky split ends. Argon oil helps to tame frizz and fly-aways and protect against the heat of hairdryers, curlers, and flat irons, all the while promoting body and a healthy shine.

Overnight Deep Conditioning Treatment

If you have dry, brittle hair, once a week do an overnight deep conditioning treatment with argan oil. If you have dandruff or dry scalp, do an overnight treatment twice per week until the dandruff is gone. Continue with weekly treatments or as needed.

Lip Conditioner

Argan oil benefits more than just your skin and hair; it makes for a wonderful lip treatment or lip balm substitute. This will not only relieve any cracked lips but also keep your lips soft, smooth, and conditioned. Keep argan oil handy during the winter to prevent chapped lips.

Nail & Cuticle Treatment

Argan oil’s non-greasy moisture is an ideal treatment for cuticles and nails. The oil will not only help to condition your nails but will also help keep your cuticles moisturized so you don’t develop painful hangnails.

Foot Treatment

If you have dry, cracking skin on your feet or heels, rub two drops into your feet, paying special attention to the problem areas. Depending on how dry your skin is, you may need to apply a couple of more drops to fully moisturize the area.

Treating hair loss

Argan oil helps prevent hair loss by ensuring that you don’t lose more follicles than you’re able to grow- when that happens, hair loss becomes noticeable. Multiple studies on the oils’ effect on hair re-growth have found that it stimulates the scalp due to its rich nutrient content to produce more hair. (IANS)