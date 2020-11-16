Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Coconut Oil is The Super Oil For Hair Care
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Coconut Oil is The Super Oil For Hair Care

Three benefits of coconut oil for hair

0
Coconut Oil
Coconut oil your one stop shop to hair care and does the job far better than its counterparts. Pixabay

Why bother with the tiresome and expensive hunt for exotic oils, when there’s a super oil, literally growing in our own backyard. Its abundantly available, its benefits are versatile, it’s superior among its peers’ coconut oil. The old charm of this oil has sustained its influence for centuries and remains a staple in most homes. Here’s why.

Repairs Damage:

The woes of pollution, styling, and busy lifestyles are bound to take a toll on your mane. Luckily, the solution is well at hand. Hair damage can be a thing of the past with coconut oil to the rescue. Use it as a shield or a pacifier, the choice is yours. For the former, a small coin-size amount, spread across your hair, works to form a layer that protects from the heat of styling gadgets and the sun. As a repair mechanism, this same oil goes deeper than any other oil into the hair and scalp to repair and truly exhibit the concept of ‘beauty from within’.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Secret Behind Voluminous Hair:

An immediate consequence of protected and well-nourished hair is increased growth and more volume. The nutrients from this powerful nut oil work like magic to strengthen the roots, accentuate the growth, and improve the health of the scalp. The end result is a head full of lustrous and bouncy locks. Bid adieu to bad hair days.

Coconut Oil
Hair damage can be a thing of the past with coconut oil to the rescue. Unsplash

The Magic of Preventing Greying:

Environmental factors, stress, hormonal changes, the list goes on toward the many dangers of greying. Luckily, help is around the corner. Worry no more. Grab your bottle of coconut oil and massage away to improve circulation around the scalp and simultaneously offer intensive nourishment from the outside. The combined effect is a sure shot formula toward grey hair prevention. As the dual effect takes hold, another positive side effect is hair luster like never before.

ALSO READ: The Rise of Virtual Nightlife

Coconut oil your one-stop shop for hair care and does the job far better than its counterparts. Apply like a serum, massage for intensive care, leave on overnight for a good old-fashioned soak — the choice is yours, and the benefits endless. (IANS)

Previous articleHere Are The Reasons To Visit Dubai in 2021
Next articleWorks of Four Indian Poetesses To Read

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Increase in Platinum Jewelry Market

NewsGram Desk - 0
Consumers are willing to spend more than usual on jewelry after the Covid-19 crisis is over, says a recent global study by Platinum Guild...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Precautions To Be Taken If You Hit The Gym

NewsGram Desk - 0
Country-wide guidelines for the re-opening of gyms as part of unlocking have been issued, and have garnered a big hurrah from the gym-going community....
Read more
India

Works of Four Indian Poetesses To Read

NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more female poets publish their works as collections and anthologies, it enriches modern literature with just as many voices and expressions...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Increase in Platinum Jewelry Market

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Consumers are willing to spend more than usual on jewelry after the Covid-19 crisis is over, says a recent global study by Platinum Guild...
Read more

Precautions To Be Taken If You Hit The Gym

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Country-wide guidelines for the re-opening of gyms as part of unlocking have been issued, and have garnered a big hurrah from the gym-going community....
Read more

Works of Four Indian Poetesses To Read

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more female poets publish their works as collections and anthologies, it enriches modern literature with just as many voices and expressions...
Read more

Coconut Oil is The Super Oil For Hair Care

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Why bother with the tiresome and expensive hunt for exotic oils, when there's a super oil, literally growing in our own backyard. Its abundantly...
Read more

Here Are The Reasons To Visit Dubai in 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The year 2020 has changed travel in ways that were previously unthinkable. As international travel opens up slowly, Dubai is emerging as a safe destination...
Read more

New Non-Profit Museum Dedicated to Language

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Planet Word, a non-profit museum dedicated to the power, beauty, and fun of language and to show how words shape the human experience, has...
Read more

Evinacumab Drug Reduces Bad Cholesterol By 50%

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The investigational drug 'evinacumab' reduces low-density lipoprotein (LDL) 'bad' cholesterol by 50 percent in patients with severe hypercholesterolemia, researchers said. Hypercholesterolemia, also called high cholesterol,...
Read more

Google To Add New Setting For Smart Features in Gmail

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google on Monday said it will further put users in control of their data and the Google experience, with a new setting for smart...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada