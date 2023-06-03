Soviet Icarus: The Supersonic Aircraft Crash That Shook The World

As aircraft roared overhead during the Paris Air Show on June 3, 1973, 12-year-old Marianne was playing with dolls alongside her cousin and sister in the town of Goussainville. At 3:39 that afternoon a Soviet Tu-144 supersonic passenger jet nose-dived above the children and then broke apart.

"I saw absolutely everything," Marianne later recounted to a French journalist, “I watched the plane diving down, spinning, exploding into flames and falling on the school and the houses.”

The girl’s sister, Martine, was killed in front of Marianne by falling debris, while their cousin suffered serious injuries.

Along with 11-year-old Martine, seven other people in the town were killed in the fiery crash and all eight crew aboard the Soviet jet also died.