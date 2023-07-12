ISRO to transfer SSLV rocket technology to profitable companies with minimum Rs 400 cr turnover

The IN-SPACe is the regulator for private players in the Indian space sector.

As per the conditions, the interested private players or the leader of the consortium should have a minimum turnover of Rs 400 crore and be profitable.

The respondents should be in operation for a period not less than seven years and have at least five years manufacturing experience, thus excluding new age rocket startups if interested to bid alone.

The Intellectual Property Rights of the SSLV configuration considered for transfer of technology shall continue to be owned by ISRO. However non-exclusive and non-transferable license of the rocket technology will be given to the selected party.

The SSLV designed and developed by ISRO has a payload capacity of 500 kg and is powered by solid fuel.

As per IN-SPACe, the technology to make SSLV will be transferred only to Indian private industries.

To the question how IN-SPACe is getting involved in the transfer of technology as the technology is owned by ISRO which already has a commercial arm by name NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) a senior official of ISRO told IANS: "The contract will be with NSIL. INSPACe is facilitating the deal as per their mandate."

The Indian space agency has flown the rocket twice with satellites. While the first mission was a failure, the second one was a success.

According to the IN-SPACe, globally, with the emergence of the commercial space sector, it is expected that more than 20,000 satellites will be launched in the coming decade, as pointed out by Euroconsult.

For India to have a significant share of the commercial launch services market, it is necessary that the aggregate lift off capacity of the nation be increased multifold, quickly.

To this end, there is a need to complement the launch capacity of ISRO by allowing Indian private players also to own and operate launch vehicles developed by ISRO.

According to IN-SPACe, the SSLV technology may be transferred to more than one player in the nation's interest.

The demand for launch of small satellites to a low earth orbit (LEO) has been phenomenally increased over years and set to further grow and anticipate around 8-10 launches every year.

As per note calling for EoI, the technology to make SSLV will be transferred to Indian private industries who are keen on assimilating the technology, set up manufacturing and business operations and compete in the global satellite launch market in the small satellite segment.

The interested respondents will be shortlisted based on their experience in handling multi-disciplinary turn-key projects and are capable of absorbing SSLV including aerodynamics, structural design, auxiliary systems, propulsion technologies, avionics and others from ISRO.