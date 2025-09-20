Last solar eclipse of 2025 to grace skies on Sunday night

New Delhi, Sep 20: After witnessing a Total Lunar Eclipse or Blood Moon, skygazers across the globe are in for a treat again as the last solar eclipse of 2025 will grace the skies on Sunday night.

The last solar eclipse of 2025, scheduled for September 21, will be partial and will not be visible from India. People living in parts of Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, and the Atlantic Ocean may be able to witness the celestial event.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly between the Sun and Earth, and the Moon casts a shadow on the Earth and blocks sunlight completely. But during a partial eclipse, only 85 per cent of the Sun will be obscured in some places by the Moon.

In a partial eclipse, Earth’s shadow appears very dark on the side of the Moon facing Earth. What people see from Earth during a partial lunar eclipse depends on how the Sun, Earth, and Moon align.