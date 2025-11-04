First Animal in Space: Laika the Dog Who Made It to Outer Space 68 Years Ago but Never Made It Back Home

Centuries ago, there was a growing belief that the Earth was flat — a theory that many people still hold today. Now, the defending theory of a round Earth has clearly surpassed the flat Earth belief. It can be said that humankind has come a long way in the fields of innovation, development, and technology — so far ahead of the curve that, three decades ago, even a pizza made it to space.

This was long before the idea emerged that humans would one day be able to survive in space for months. The Russian and American scientists of that time used animals such as chimps, monkeys, and dogs as test subjects, sending them into outer space.

Scientists from both powerhouses used animals to determine whether humans could survive the weightlessness created by the atmosphere of space. They carried out experiments that involved sending animals into space and ensuring their safe return to Earth without any harm caused to them.