First Animal in Space: Laika the Dog Who Made It to Outer Space 68 Years Ago but Never Made It Back Home

Key Points:
Scientists used animals like dogs, monkeys, and chimps to test whether humans could survive space travel safely.
On November 3, 1957, Laika became the first dog in space, marking a key step in space research.
Laika’s mission highlighted the risks of space travel and provided crucial data.
Centuries ago, there was a growing belief that the Earth was flat — a theory that many people still hold today. Now, the defending theory of a round Earth has clearly surpassed the flat Earth belief. It can be said that humankind has come a long way in the fields of innovation, development, and technology — so far ahead of the curve that, three decades ago, even a pizza made it to space.
This was long before the idea emerged that humans would one day be able to survive in space for months. The Russian and American scientists of that time used animals such as chimps, monkeys, and dogs as test subjects, sending them into outer space.
Scientists from both powerhouses used animals to determine whether humans could survive the weightlessness created by the atmosphere of space. They carried out experiments that involved sending animals into space and ensuring their safe return to Earth without any harm caused to them.
Sixty-eight years ago, as part of a key experiment toward human development, the Soviet Union took a major step toward the future of space research.
They sent a dog named Laika into space, making history. Laika thus became the first dog ever in the history of Earth to travel into outer space on November 3, 1957. However, the journey was considered by many to be insensitive and tragic, as Laika never made it back home.
See Also: The First Space Wedding: Yuri Malenchenko Marries From 250 Miles Above Earth
The story of Laika the dog began right after the dawn of the Space Age. On October 4, 1957, the Soviet Union launched the world’s first artificial satellite, Sputnik I. The satellite was about the size of a beach ball, weighing roughly 83.6 kg, and took 98 minutes to complete one orbit around Earth. This marked the beginning of the Space Age and the start of the ultimate race between the United States of America and the Soviet Union.
In an attempt to lead the race for military, technological, and scientific advancement, the Soviet Union launched another spacecraft, Sputnik 2, carrying a dog into space on November 3, 1957. This sudden move by the Russians pushed the United States to accelerate the creation of its own space program.
Robert Gilruth, a future NASA official, later said, “When I saw the dog go up, I said, ‘My God, we better get going.’” The Sputnik 2 was much heavier than its predecessor, Sputnik I. It is believed that there was no plan in place to bring Laika back, as the mission was scheduled quickly after the first launch in October.
Laika reportedly survived only for a few hours after entering outer space. Communication with the satellite officially ended on November 10, and Sputnik 2 re-entered Earth’s atmosphere nearly a year later, on April 14, 1958, burning up due to intense heat.
After Laika’s mission, the Soviet Union took nearly three years to conduct further experiments using animals, ensuring their survival and safe return. These missions marked the beginning of human spaceflight and a giant leap toward the future.
[Rh]
Suggested Reading: