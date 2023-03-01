Meet India's famous herpetologist who discovered 50 frog species

Sonali did extensive field expeditions in remote forests of the Western Ghats, Northeast India, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during her decade-long research. Outside India, her scientific forays extended into Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Thailand. This not only made her a familiar name among frog researchers in the country but also helped her bag the Edward O Wilson Biodiversity Postdoctoral Fellowship from Harvard University. Through it, Sonali will further her quest for the discovery of earth's animal species.

Her field expeditions did come with self-explorations, life lessons, and some adventures. As a frog scientist, not just most, but all of her fieldwork happened during the night in the heavy forests.

"When you are in remote areas for field work, dynamics are different," she acknowledges. "There is a certain way the villagers around the forest are used to seeing a woman and when someone in fieldwork clothing goes into the forest, there are certain challenges to beat that mentality. So, you dress accordingly (cover up as much as you can; if need be, wear traditional clothes) and more importantly try to look past that, do your job, and do it well," she adds.