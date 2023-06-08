Liquor police case: HC order granting interim bail to Raghav Magunta

Raju said, "His father is an MP who can look after her. Three siblings are there to take care and despite that the high court has granted bail."



After hearing brief submissions, the apex court agreed to examine the matter on Friday.



On Wednesday, the high court granted interim bail to Magunta after noting that his mother-in-law has been hospitalised. Magunta is an accused in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case.



The trial court had earlier declined to grant interim bail saying that it cannot be ignored that the accused was being prosecuted for money laundering which is a serious economic offence.