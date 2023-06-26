Indian contingent create history in Special Olympics World Summer Games

The Special Olympics World Games 2023 came to close here on Monday, after an evocative, emotional and triumphant closing my ceremony at the Brandenburg gate in the centre of the city.

The gate had served as a restricted zone when the city was divided by the Wall, and has, ever since been a beacon of unity — a fitting parable for a sporting event that celebrates unity, diversity and special skills.

India finished the final day of the Games by taking their medal tally to 202 medals (76 gold, 75 silver and 51 bronze), with the last of the medals coming from the athletics track. Indian athletes notched six medals from the track events (2 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze).

The headlines would undoubtedly go to the gold medallists Aanchal Goyal (400m, Level B Female) and Ravimathi Arumugam (400m, Level C Female) who blew away their competition to take the top of the podium. And yet, it is important to note that the colour of the medal is not in itself a judge of the performance. Saket Kundu, who had earlier grabbed a silver medal in the mini javelin Level B, also won a bronze in the Level B 400m, a rare double act in the track and field.