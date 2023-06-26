Social messaging app IRL shuts down after 95% of its users found to be fake

Now, a spokesperson for the startup said an investigation by the board of directors concluded 95 per cent of those users were fake.

The company would shut down and return capital to shareholders. IRL had reached a $1.2 billion valuation in a $170 million Series C funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 two years ago.

The company described itself as “the leading group messaging social network that brings people together through events and shared experiences”.

“Our primary goal at IRL has always been to create more authentic and organic communities,” Shafi had said.

As part of this fundraiser, IRL also set up a creators’ fund that would pay people to organise events in major cities using its app.