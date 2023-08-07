World Archery Championships: Indian women's compound team clinches historic gold medal

The Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Gopichand Swami won the gold medal at the World Archery Championships 2023, here on Friday. It was India's first-ever gold at the archery world championships in any category.

The Indian trio defeated the Mexican team of Dafne Quintero, Ana Sofía Hernandez Jeon and Andrea Becerra 235-229 in the final.

In the semifinals, the second-seeded Indian women's compound team defeated defending champions Colombia 220-216. The team overcame the challenge of Chinese Taipei and Turkey in the quarterfinals and the pre-quarterfinals respectively after receiving a bye in the first round.

Before this Berlin meet, India had won 11 medals -- nine silver and two bronze -- at the World Archery Championships.

This gold was India's fourth consecutive medal in the compound women's team at the world championships, after silvers in 2017 and 2021 and a bronze in 2019. Jyothi Vennam has been a part of all four medal-winning teams.