Chinese Neurosurgical Journal Study Reviews Rare Form of Central Nervous System Tumors





However, since many features of sellar chondrosarcomas overlap with other tumors found in the same region, the authors observed that their preoperative diagnosis (or diagnosis prior to surgery) remains challenging. This is demonstrated by the observation that among the 12 patients studied, only one was actually diagnosed with sellar chondrosarcoma prior to surgery. The other patients were misdiagnosed with other similar forms of tumors known as chordomas, invasive non-functioning pituitary adenoma (INPA), or craniopharyngioma.



To tackle this, the authors provide some recommendations on using imaging data, specifically MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) and CT (Computed Tomography), as well as clinical data to accurately diagnose sellar chondrosarcomas and avoid misdiagnoses. Elaborating on the technical aspects of this, Prof. Gui suggests to clinicians that “when a patient has a sellar calcified mass which presents with intact or slightly disturbed anterior pituitary function, MRI sequences with heterogeneous enhancement and no diffusion restriction, along with CT scans showing surrounding bony destruction and attachment, a chondrosarcoma should be preferentially suspected.”



Put simply, this means that sellar chondrosarcomas typically present with intact or only slightly disturbed functioning of the anterior pituitary gland, which releases hormones such as thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) and prolactin, which regulate various bodily functions. In addition, MRI features such as non-uniform signal intensity within a mass and no diffusion restriction (i.e., free water movement in a tissue), as well as CT scan features such as bone destruction and tumor connection with bone tissue, are all indications that a sellar chondrosarcoma should be suspected.



Finally, the study also touches upon the clinical management of these tumors. Out of the 12 patients studied, complete resection or complete removal of the tumor was achieved in only seven cases, while the other five showed incomplete tumor resection. “Complete resection is, of course, the optimal goal for the management of sellar chondrosarcoma, but adjuvant radiotherapy, if required, and periodic follow-up should be prioritized as well,” Prof. Gui explains, recommending postoperative radiotherapy for patients with definite residual or recurrent disease.



Overall, this study provides crucial insights into a disease that is not only rare but also frequently misdiagnosed, serving as a valuable resource for clinicians and their patients.

(AlphaGalileo/NS)

