I still need to throw little bit farther: Neeraj Chopra after finishing second in DL Final

Zurich, Aug 29; After finishing second in the Diamond League Final, India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra admitted that he needs to better his throw heading to the World Championships next month in Tokyo to defend his title.

Chopra was far behind his season best throw in the Diamond League Final and only produced a best effort of 85.01m on the final attempt to finish second. It was his third consecutive runner-up finish in the competition.

"The timing was not so good today, run-up was not so good. There is something I didn't find today, but I still have three weeks for the World Championships, and I will try my best," Chopra said after the event.

"This was not too bad. But we are getting very close to the World Championships, so I still need to throw a little bit farther. There were a few things that went well, but still, there were things which did not go that well.

"In the last attempt, I still managed to throw 85. But I am very happy for Julian, he managed to throw really far, and to show 91m was really good. We will see in three weeks. I still need to train a little bit. In this sport, we do not know. It depends on the day."