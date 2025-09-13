Davis Cup: Cerundolo lifts Argentina to brink of finals, Fritz keeps USA alive

New Delhi, Sep 13: Francisco Cerundolo and Taylor Fritz delivered pivotal singles victories on Saturday to keep Argentina and the United States firmly in contention for places in the Davis Cup Final 8. Cerundolo powered Argentina to the brink of qualification in Groningen, while Fritz ensured the Americans stayed level in Delray Beach.

World No. 21 Cerundolo overcame a shaky start before producing a 7-6(4), 6-1 win against Dutch No. 1 Botic van de Zandschulp. The opening set was a rollercoaster, featuring six service breaks, but the Argentine steadied in the tie-break, racing ahead 4/0 before sealing the lead. With his forehand firing and confidence surging, Cerundolo then raced through the second set, clinching his 33rd tour-level win of the season. His victory followed Tomas Martin Etcheverry’s 6-4, 6-4 triumph over Jesper de Jong, putting Argentina 2-0 ahead of last year’s finalists. The 2016 champions can now close out the tie in Saturday’s doubles.