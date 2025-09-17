World Athletics C'ship: Canada's Katzberg claims men's hammer throw gold with meet record

Tokyo, Sep 17 Canada's Ethan Katzberg captured the men's hammer throw title at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday, setting a championship record of 84.70 meters. The 23-year-old delivered his best throw on his second attempt to secure a decisive victory.

Germany's Merlin Hummel produced a personal best of 82.77 meters to take the silver medal, while Hungary's Bence Halasz claimed bronze with 82.69 meters.

Katzberg's triumph continues his rise on the global stage after winning the world title in 2023, reports Xinhua.

Cordell Tinch of the United States won the men's 110m hurdles gold medal on Tuesday. Tinch, 25, who recorded a season's best time of 12.87 seconds in May, clocked 12.99 to secure his first global title.

Jamaica's Orlando Bennett took silver in a personal best of 13.08, while his compatriot Tyler Mason settled for bronze in 13.12.

Meanwhile, Kenya's Faith Kipyegon extended her remarkable dominance in middle-distance running by winning the women's 1,500m final at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday.

The two-time Olympic champion and world record holder stormed home in 3 minutes, 52.15 seconds to claim her fifth world title and her fourth in the 1,500m. Her compatriot Dorcus Ewoi impressed with a personal best of 3:54.92 to secure the silver medal, giving Kenya a one-two finish.

Australia's Jessica Hull took the bronze in 3:55.16, edging out Kenya's Nelly Chepchirchir, who also ran a personal best of 3:55.25 to finish fourth.