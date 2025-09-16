Normalizing surveillance in daily life

Although the Stasi are world-famous for their surveillance and data collection, today’s law enforcement landscape is a smorgasbord of data. The Stasi versus NSA visualization, developed in 2013, shows how data collected from the two entities compares, projecting that “the NSA can store almost 1 billion times more data than the Stasi.” Using modern technologies like algorithms and access to all of the digitized data from health conditions to search queries and private chats, it is easier than ever to get not just a glimpse but a full picture into the lives of nearly anyone.

As Amnesty International reported, “[T]he Stasi archive is a timely warning of the potential consequences of unchecked surveillance. It shows how quickly a system for identifying threats evolves into a desire to know everything about everyone.” Tactical Tech’s project “The Glass Room” has explored this topic through the years, describing: “There is a growing market for technologies that promise increased control, security, and protection from harm. At the same time, they can normalize surveillance at a macro and micro level— from the shape of a child’s ear to satellite images of acres of farmland. Often, those who need the most support may have the least control over how or when their data is being used.”

The Glass Room’s “Big Mother” exhibit adapts the Big Brother imagery to a more nurturing figure — a mother — exemplifying how people can easily let their guards down when data tracking is framed as helpful and caring. This can be seen in the advertisements for tech products such as devices that help people monitor elderly relatives via an app, fertility tracking apps, and refugee and asylum-seeker biometrics registries. The US and Israel are among the world’s biggest suppliers of surveillance tech, including the US-based Palantir and Israel’s NSO group and Elbit Systems, used by governments in places like the US-Mexico border, Central America, and Europe.

Monitoring minors

The so-called ed-tech industry has been gaining traction for years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic. “Ed-tech” describes the numerous technological innovations that are marketed to schools that are purported to benefit students, teachers, and school administrators. Not all ed-tech is the same, and there are efforts to bring digitization to schools to reduce the digital divide, especially experienced in more rural and low-income areas. With that said, some of the digital tools used by school administrators have the potential to act equally as tools of surveillance. These include recording children at daycare, using AI to analyze body and eye movements during exams, and monitoring student social media.

So much monitoring is not without consequence, especially for traditionally marginalized groups. One study reported that student surveillance technologies put Black, Indigenous, Latine/x, LGBTQ+, undocumented, and low-income students, as well as students with disabilities, at higher risk. In 2023, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) interviewed teens aged 14–18 to capture the experiences of surveillance in schools. One participant reflected: “…[W]e treat kids like monsters and like criminals, then … it’s kinda like a self-fulfilling prophecy.” In 2017, the Electronic Frontier Foundation warned: “Ed tech unchecked threatens to normalize the next generation to a digital world in which users hand over data without question in return for free services, a world that is less private not just by default, but by design.” Some students and parents have pushed back, and in some cases successfully blocked certain technologies from being used in schools.