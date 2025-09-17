Sabalenka pulls out of China Open due to minor injury

Beijing, Sep 17 (IANS) World No. 1 women's tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the China Open due to a minor injury, tournament organisers said.

The Belarusian, who broke through with her first major title of the year in the final Grand Slam, reached the quarterfinals of the WTA1000 event in Beijing last year.

"Hi all - I am sad to announce my withdrawal from the China Open this year after sustaining a small injury after the US Open. I am going to focus on being 100% healthy for the rest of the year and I can't wait to see my Chinese fans soon! I look forward to returning to Beijing next year and wish the tournament good luck," Sabalenka said in a statement.

Sabalenka reached the women's singles finals at the Australian Open, French Open and U.S. Open this season.