Georgia's political turmoil remains on full display

In Georgia, politically-motivated crackdowns on dissenters by the ruling Georgian Dream party continues unabated. From arrests and repressive actions towards the media and civil society, to purges in the civil service and other forms of pressure and intimidation, the rift between the government and its critics is deepening.

Meanwhile, if as indicated in a letter from the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs to Georgia's Minister of Foreign Affairs — the government fails to show progress on key reforms and human rights–related demands, Western stakeholders are considering various measures, including expelling the country from the Council of Europe, and suspending visa-free travel to Georgian citizens.

Targeting civil society and media

On September 2, in a significant escalation, the Prosecutor General’s Office summoned the heads of several prominent Georgian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for an investigation into an alleged sabotage case. This action followed the freezing of bank accounts belonging to seven civil society organizations, which were accused of allegedly facilitating violence during anti-government protests. The investigation claims that protective equipment, like respiratory masks and goggles discovered during the police search of the organizations’ offices, were evidence they were using funds to aid protesters.

The pressure is not limited to civil society. A Georgian journalist was recently sentenced to two years in prison, sparking outrage at home and abroad and highlighting the increasing repression in the country’s media landscape. On September 8, during a rally in Tbilisi, Hungarian journalist László Mézes was attacked, resulting in injuries to his face and a broken finger. Two journalists from the Georgian outlet Publika were also attacked.

Javid Ahmedov, an Azerbaijan journalist pursuing a master's degree in Tbilisi, was the latest example of blocked entry into the country, both for journalists and other foreigners in recent months, including an American diplomat, a stand-up comedian, a French photographer, and others.