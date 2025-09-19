SC approves new AIFF constitution, calls it ‘a new beginning’ for Indian football

New Delhi, Sep 19: The Supreme Court on Friday approved the draft Constitution of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with certain modifications, directing the AIFF administration to adopt it within four weeks.

Describing the move as a turning point in Indian football governance, a Bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi said, “We are of the firm opinion that the Constitution, once adopted in terms of Article 84, will mark a new beginning for Indian football and take the sport to greater heights.”

In its detailed judgment, the Justice Narasimha-led Bench upheld the inclusion of 15 eminent players in the AIFF General Body despite opposition from state associations. “We are of the opinion that the freedom of choice to form an association is not in any way compromised by the requirement to incorporate 15 eminent players…It is not probable but certain that the inclusion of eminent players, coaches, referees, and club representatives in the general body, with only further good governance, heralds transparency and fair play,” it observed.

On eligibility for eminent players, the apex court relaxed the criteria to widen the pool. “It will be reasonable to reduce the criteria suggested by Justice L N Rao to 5 matches for men and from 2 matches for women. We hope that such a modification will ensure a wider pool and participation by retired players who will prove themselves to be efficient administrators and guiding lights for Indian football,” said the Justice Narasimha-led Bench.