‘I want to turn all faith into medal,’ says Bhagyashree Jadhav ahead of World Para Athletics C’ships

New Delhi, Sep 23: Bhagyashree Madhavrao Jadhav is all set to represent India at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. The para athlete aims to clinch a gold while playing on her home soil this time.

“This stadium, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, is iconic for Indian athletics. Competing here means everything to me. It’s where legends are made, and I want to showcase my best in front of the home crowd. Every throw is driven by the support of my family, my coaches, and the nation. I want to turn all that faith into a medal,” Bhagyashree said.

Jadhav’s story is truly remarkable. Growing up in the peaceful village of Honvadaj in Nanded, Maharashtra, her life was forever altered in 2006 when a devastating accident caused severe neurological damage.

She spent months on a ventilator, fighting to survive and undergoing intense rehabilitation that pushed her limits. Her family supported her refusal to give up.

Inspired by her brother and loved ones to pursue para-sports, Bhagyashree’s life changed in 2017 when she participated in her first competition at the Mayor’s Cup in Pune. She amazed everyone by winning two gold medals and a bronze, turning her despair into a powerful new drive.